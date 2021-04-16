Suncoast businesses hold roundtable on lost workforce

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Business owners gathered at Sharky’s on the Pier on Friday to hold a roundtable meeting about the lower levels of labor they’ve been experiencing.
“People who own businesses, own restaurants, own service industry businesses, they’re having a real real challenge on finding people willing to work,” Representative Greg Steube (FL-17) said.
Steube hosted the roundtable, saying it was to raise awareness to the public. They said that workers have generally been less qualified and less skilled due to extended time at home.
“It feels like there’s enough going on right now that people are receiving checks to not work in some cases,” Scott Mersinger said. Mersinger owns Culver’s in Venice.
When asked about how he can help, Steube didn’t offer anything immediate, but said he’d push for laws in Washington that would help incentivize work.
