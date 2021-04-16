Police seize nearly a pound of meth at North Port home

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port police put a big dent in the local narcotics trade Thursday, seizing nearly a pound of methamphetamine, 13.9 grams of fentanyl, 13 grams of cocaine, along with other drugs inside a home on Porto Bello Avenue.
After an investigation lasting several months, using information from informants, along with surveillance of the house, North Port Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit, with the assistance of the Special Enforcement Team, executed a search warrant in the 8700 block of Porto Bello Avenue, according to a probably cause affidavit.
Detectives arrested Jennifer Hanlon, 46, and Orlando Andrews, 30, for trafficking in methamphetamine over 400 grams, trafficking in Fentanyl of between 4-14 grams, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, and a number of other charges.
While awaiting transport to the Sarasota County Jail, Andrews attempted to discard several more baggies of methamphetamine in the back seat of the patrol car, police say. These weighed an additional 4.4 grams.
