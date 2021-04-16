New College to host walk-up vaccine clinic for local community on Monday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - New College of Florida will host a communitywide COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Monday, April 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Harry Sudakoff Conference Center on the New College campus at 5845 General Dougher Place.
The Moderna vaccine will be offered to the students, faculty and staff of New College, University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee, and the greater community of Sarasota and Manatee counties. All community members and family members over 18 are welcome for this walk-up clinic. No appointments are needed. A photo ID is required.
A second-dose clinic will be scheduled during the week of May 17th.
In addition to the COVID vaccine, attendees can get free HIV and Hepatitis C testing and information about PrEP, a one-pill-a-day regimen that prevents the spread of HIV.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.