Manatee High names former Gator as interim head coach

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County High School announced that former UF player Jacquez Green has been named interim coach as they prepare to search for a new head coach. He was named to the coach staff as an offensive coordinator.
The school recently announced that Coach Yusuf Shakir was being let go, but did not provide a reason, saying only it was the right thing to do.
“Manatee High School is pleased to announce that Jaquez Green has been named interim head football coach. He lead the Canes for the first half of last season going 8-2. Green will serve as interim while a national search takes place to fill the head coach position,” reads a tweet from the school.
Green also played four seasons for the Tampa Buccaneers.
