Manatee County Schools employee charged with possession of child pornography

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County School employee has been arrested and charged with the possession of child pornography, according to Bradenton Police.
According to a release from the department, Bradenton PD, along with the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force, received credible information regarding the transmission of Child Pornography.
A warrant was served at the home of John L. Wingate who was employed by the School District of Manatee County as a substitute teacher.
Detectives arrested and charged Wingate on multiple counts of possession of Child Pornography. This is the second arrest of a Manatee County school employee today. Another substitute teacher was charged after allegedly striking a child.
ABC7 will update this story as more information becomes available.
