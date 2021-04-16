Manatee County Schools employee charged with possession of child pornography

John L Wingate (Source: WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff | April 16, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT - Updated April 16 at 8:25 PM

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County School employee has been arrested and charged with the possession of child pornography, according to Bradenton Police.

According to a release from the department, Bradenton PD, along with the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force, received credible information regarding the transmission of Child Pornography.

A warrant was served at the home of John L. Wingate who was employed by the School District of Manatee County as a substitute teacher.

Detectives arrested and charged Wingate on multiple counts of possession of Child Pornography. This is the second arrest of a Manatee County school employee today. Another substitute teacher was charged after allegedly striking a child.

