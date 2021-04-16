Heavy rain begins after weekend is over

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This weekend promises to be calmer than last weekend around here with only a slight chance for a shower or two on Sunday. A storm system moving through the Southeast U.S. will sweep a cold front our way which will not make it all the way through the Suncoast.
This front will pull up stationary over Central Florida which will be the focal point for a series of disturbances to move across from west to east. As these systems move in from the Gulf we will get a good deal of moderate to heavy rain at times. This set up will be in place come late Sunday night and stick around through early Wednesday morning.
Right now the global forecast models are projecting about an 1 inch of rain for most everyone and some isolated areas getting 2 to 3 inches over the 3 day period from Monday through Wednesday morning.
Saturday looks good with with some low cloudiness to start the day that will burn off and we should see partly cloudy skies with breezy and warm conditions by the afternoon. The rain chance on Saturday is less than 20%.
Sunday we will see partly cloudy skies with increasing cloudiness later in the day with a 30% chance for a few isolated showers or possible stray thunderstorm. The high on Sunday will be 81 degrees with a SW at 10-15 mph.
Monday is when the rain begins to move in on a series of disturbances moving across the Gulf and into central Florida. Look for mostly cloudy skies through Wednesday morning with a 70% chance for showers and a few thunderstorms on again and off again through Wednesday. Rainfall totals will be generally in the 1 inch to an inch and a half range for most with some higher amounts in some isolated areas.
High temperatures will be a few degrees below average due to the increased cloud cover over the area. Look for highs in the mid to upper 70′s for Monday and Tuesday.
By Wednesday things will improve as the day moves along. There is a chance for scattered storms in the morning but most of the rain should be over by then.
Thursday calls for mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80′s.
For boaters look for winds out of the S at 10 knots picking up to 15 knots in the afternoon. Seas will be around 2 feet with a light chop to start the day and then a moderate chop later in the afternoon.
