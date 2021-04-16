Englewood drug raid ends in four arrests

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - An early morning raid on an Englewood home by Charlotte County SWAT and narcotics detectives netted a cache of drugs and paraphernalia, a weapon and four arrests Friday.
According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was served on a home in the 300 block of Bourbon Street.
After entering the home, deputies found a loaded handgun, various rounds of ammunition, methamphetamine, multiple store bought and homemade pipes, syringes, and a scale in various locations throughout the home.
The following individuals inside the home were arrested and booked into the Charlotte County Jail:
- Vincent M. Delemos, 35, possession of controlled substance without prescription (methamphetamine), possession of firearm or ammunition by Florida convicted felon;
- Latisha L. Campbell, 30, possession of controlled substance without prescription (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia;
- Elizabeth M. Norris, 32, possession of drug paraphernalia;
- Fallon Capps-Buchner, 37, possession of controlled substance without prescription (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia.
