Controversial anti-protest bill heads to governor’s desk

“Those demonstrations were not just about George Floyd. Those demonstrations were built-up anger of 400 years of what Black Americans have been dealing with,” said Sen. Shevrin Jones, a West Park Democrat who is Black. “You don’t want us in the streets. You don’t want us to kneel at (football) games. ... So our response to the injustice is to protest, but your response is to criminalize it when the recourse for us is to turn to the streets to make our voices heard in this unjust system.”