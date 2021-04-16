City extends emergency order for another week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota has extended its declaration of a local citywide public health emergency through April 23 following a weekly review, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The emergency order was issued Friday by City Manager Marlon Brown, in consultation with Mayor Hagen Brody and City Attorney Robert Fournier.
The city’s temporary street closure program allows additional space for outdoor dining to help restaurants and retailers severely impacted by the pandemic. Lemon Avenue will be closed between Main Street and State Street from 5 p.m. to midnight Friday and from 3:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday.
City Hall and other city buildings are open to the public, and face coverings are required. Some offices, including Permitting, are open by appointment only. Call 941-263-6000 to schedule an appointment, or visit www.SarasotaFL.gov for online services.
The most current, official information on COVID-19 in Florida can be found at www.FloridaHealth.gov/COVID-19. A 24/7 hotline is also available at 866-779-6121.
