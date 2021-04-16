Capitol Watch: April 16, 2021

TOLL ROAD REVAMP TAKEN UP: The House Appropriations Committee will take up a bill (SB 100) that would largely scuttle a 2019 law that called for three controversial toll-road projects. The 2019 law, a priority of then-Senate President Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton, called for building a toll road from Collier County to Polk County; extending Florida’s Turnpike to connect with the Suncoast Parkway; and extending the Suncoast Parkway from Citrus County to Jefferson County. But the new plan, which passed the Senate last month, would eliminate the toll road from Collier County to Polk County, while requiring plans to extend the turnpike west from Wildwood to the Suncoast Parkway. It also would lay out a route that would weave the Suncoast Parkway north along U.S. 19 to connect with Interstate 10 in Madison County. (8:30 a.m., 212 Knott Building, the Capitol.)