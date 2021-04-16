Bradenton Police: Substitute teacher in Bradenton hits 12-year-old student

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A substitute teacher in Bradenton hit a 12-year-old student on Friday, according to Bradenton Police.
Police were called to Rogers Garden Elementary School in Bradenton around Noon on Friday for an alleged child abuse case.
When they arrived, officers learned that Robert Morse, a substitute teacher for the School District of Manatee County, hit a 12-year-old student as he was walking into the school.
The child did not have serious injuries, according to police.
Morse was interviewed by detectives and he claimed he was being playful.
Morse was arrested and charged with simple battery.
Anyone who may have information about this should contact Detective Juan Torres at 941-932-9308. You can also email BPDTIPS@BRADENTONPD.COM.
You can also remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000 by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS).
