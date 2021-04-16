Acting Manatee County Administrator gives ABC7 inside look at Piney Point site

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s been two weeks now since contaminated water started leaking at the Piney Point site. Lots of progress has been made since then. Dr. Scott Hopes, Acting Manatee County Administrator giving us an inside look at the site on Friday.
”We’re well on our way to having the final chapter at Piney Point,” said Hopes.
A massive operation continues every day in different parts of the Piney Point site. Hopes says because of the team effort, a major disaster was averted.
“In totality, it’s been an incredible effort of the federal government, the state government, and local government all coming together to solve a very complex problem with enormous resources,” said Hopes.
The main areas where crews are working include the part of the site where the leak occurred and also a retention pond that is holding water to be treated. Another retention pond is holding millions of gallons of untreated water. A big staging area of equipment is also on site.
“We have three innovative technology companies that are applying different technologies to be able to treat the water in the retention ponds,” said Hopes. “So that it could be safely dispersed either locally or back into the marine environment after being treated.”
ABC7 is being told crews will continue to work every day at this site until it’s completely shut down. There’s hope that can happen within a year.
“We’ve got great people at the county, a county commission that took action at my first request,” said Hopes. “And it worked, we’re in a much better place than we were two weeks ago.”
