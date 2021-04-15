Two deputies injured as traffic stop turns into drug bust

ARCADIA, Fla. (North Port Sun) - A traffic strop in DeSoto County Tuesday ended with two injured deputies and two suspects facing multiple felony charges, police say.
On Tuesday evening on Ami Drive in Arcadia, a DeSoto County sheriff’s deputy stopped a truck towing a sedan on a two-wheel trailer, which did not have working tail lights.
The driver, identified as Mark Ramirez, 49, had an active warrant in Hardee County and was placed under arrest.
A K-9 unit arrived to perform a “free air” sniff of the vehicle when the dog alerted the presence of narcotics, deputies said. A loaded revolver and 8.34 grams of methamphetamine were found in the car door. A female deputy was requested to search the passenger of the vehicle, Amanda Robinson, 40.
As the personal search began, Robinson jumped in to the truck and attempted to drive away. One deputy was hit by the truck and was dragged several feet, the arrest report said.
Deputies say a nearby witness reported seeing a female throwing plastic bags from a vehicle. In a ditch, they found three plastic bags containing more than 100 grams of methamphetamine.
Robinson crashed the truck a short time later on Airport Road, where she was arrested, deputies said.
The deputy who was hit by the truck suffered a fractured shoulder; another deputy’s thumb was broken during Robinson’s arrest, the report said.
Robinson, of Wauchula, is charged with seven felonies: aggravated fleeing to elude law enforcement with serious bodily injury, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting officer with violence, trafficking in methamphetamine, providing false identification to law enforcement, tampering with evidence, driving while license suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia.
She is being held at the DeSoto County Jail on $54,120 bond.
The original driver of the truck, Mark James Ramirez, also of Wauchula. was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held at the DeSoto County Jail on $9,500 bond.
