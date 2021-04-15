Stormy weather pattern begins late Sunday

Sunday gets a little tricky as another cold front will slide down the state and then eventually get hung up near or right over the top of our area. We will see a little better chance for a few showers on Sunday with a rain chance shooting up to 40%. The chance for rain will be mainly later in the day as the pre-frontal trough out ahead of the front moves closer to the Suncoast. The high on Sunday will be warm with a high around 84 with a wind out of the SW at 10-15 mph.