Stormy weather pattern begins late Sunday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Get ready for more rain moving in for our area as it looks like it will be a stormy work week with the possibility of some heavy rainfall mainly Monday through Wednesday.
Until then we can expect just a very small chance for a few showers Friday through Saturday. An old front will be hanging around over central Florida on Friday which will bring some cloudiness along with a 10% chance for a stray shower or two mainly across areas north closer to the old front.
Friday - Expect some fog in the morning and then skies becoming partly cloudy with a high around 80 near the beach and mid to upper 80′s as you push further inland away from the 77 degree Gulf of Mexico.
Saturday the old front will drift back northward as a warm front allowing temperatures to warm into the mid 80′s for most and with higher humidity it will feel even warmer. The rain chance is small at 20% for a late day shower or thunderstorm and that would be mainly inland areas later in the day. It will get a bit breezy later in the day due to the pressure gradient tightening up a bit. Could see some gusts up to 20 mph.
Sunday gets a little tricky as another cold front will slide down the state and then eventually get hung up near or right over the top of our area. We will see a little better chance for a few showers on Sunday with a rain chance shooting up to 40%. The chance for rain will be mainly later in the day as the pre-frontal trough out ahead of the front moves closer to the Suncoast. The high on Sunday will be warm with a high around 84 with a wind out of the SW at 10-15 mph.
Late Sunday and early Monday morning the cold front will move closer to the Suncoast and bring a much better chance for showers and thunderstorms our way throughout the day on Monday. Monday will be a First Alert Weather day meaning we can expect disruptive weather to move in and out of the area with the potential of some heavy rain at times.
There will be a small risk for thunderstorms on Monday with one or two of them becoming strong later in the day. The high on Monday will be in the upper 70s’.
Tuesday the front will still be around and with more energy moving in from the Gulf we can expect another couple of rounds of showers and thunderstorms moving in from the Gulf. One or two of those storms could be strong as well. The rain chance for both Monday and Tuesday is at 70%.
Wednesday look for the system to slowly work its way out of here but still close enough to bring a chance for a few showers with the rain chance at 50%.
Out on the water look for winds out of the SW at 10 knots and seas running 2 feet or less with a light chop on the waters.
