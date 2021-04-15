State asks schools to make masks optional

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran sent a letter to school districts asking them to make masks optional for students in the 2021-22 school year.
As it stands right now, face masks are still mandated in Sarasota and Manatee Counties.
“I’m not saying that we absolutely should have masks.” Manatee County high school teacher Brian Kirchberg said. “But I’m saying that April probably isn’t the best time to make a determination on whether we should enforce mask rules in August.”
Kirchberg says the letter handed down by the state is too hasty, that a lot of things can change over the summer. He’s in support of mask mandates remaining in schools.
In Sarasota County, the school board already had a discussion on this topic scheduled for Tuesday, and with this letter in hand, board member Bridget Ziegler is encouraged.
She said that other staff members and other people on the school board feel more comfortable about mass being made optional, and she hopes it’s the district’s choice to remove the mandate for next school year.
The letter was sent to district superintendents, and the choice will ultimately remain with them as to whether or not they’ll follow the guidance from the state of Florida.
