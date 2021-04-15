Realtors confident real estate market not impacting homeowners near Piney Point site

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The realtor for a home down the road from Piney Point says it took just a week for it to sell. This despite the recent contaminated water leak at the former phosphate plant.
“Once the effects and everything come to light that there really wasn’t a large blowout disaster, contained in what fashion they could,” said Jordan Chancey, a real estate agent for RE/MAX. “They realized that and it put everybody at ease.”
Realtors tell ABC7, there remains a tremendous demand for housing near and around Piney Point. There are more buyers than sellers at the moment. And the announcement that the plant will be completely shutting down is sure to help.
“What we’ve seen, there’s not a ton of homeowners rushing to get out of there, every house isn’t for sale on the market,” said Toni Zarghami, owner of Keller Williams Realty.
And what about property values? Homeowners are confident they will remain the same or even increase, realtors agree. One homeowner who lives near Piney Point says he loves living here and he has no intentions of moving.
“I really didn’t even know it was there, there’s something up there I didn’t know what,” said Ernest Blankenship, a resident who lives near Piney Point. “We’ve lived here all this time and I never knew it even existed.”
Also, this isn’t stopping developers from building new homes nearby. There are many developments going up now within a mile or two of the site.
