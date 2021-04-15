Port Manatee shattering cargo records, data shows

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Containerized cargo traffic through Port Manatee has exploded in the last six months, with port officials reporting a 74% increase above the same period a year ago.
“Rapidly escalating volumes of both of Port Manatee’s primary containerized cargo carriers – World Direct Shipping and Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. – are propelling the unprecedented activity,” Carlos Buqueras, Port Manatee’s executive director, said in a news release.
An all-time-high 67,675 twenty-foot-equivalent container units (TEUs) moved through Port Manatee during the first half of the port’s current fiscal year, up 73.7% over the prior first-half record of 38,954 TEUs, established in the six months ended March 31, 2020.
Buqueras said the port is on pace to break its full-fiscal-year record of 88,466 TEUs, set in 2020.
Port Manatee also set a record in containerized cargo tons handled, with the 499,716 short tons of containerized loads moved in the past six months, up 56.6% over the previous record of 319,096 short tons handled in the first half of fiscal 2020.
“Port Manatee’s record activity demonstrates its continuing advancement as Central and Southwest Florida’s preferred gateway for global commerce,” said Reggie Bellamy, chairman of the Manatee County Port Authority.
Port Manatee is the closest U.S. deep water seaport to the expanded Panama Canal, with 10 40-foot draft berths serving container, bulk, breakbulk, heavy-lift, project and general cargo customers.
