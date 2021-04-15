Not as hot, still dry (for now!)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Temperatures are cooling a bit, closer to our average high of 80 degrees to end the week and into the weekend. And most of us stay dry, certainly through Saturday, likely for the daytime hours of Sunday, too.
Sunday night begins our next chance for rain. We’re tracking a cold front that will hold into northern Florida for much of the weekend, finally dropping slowly south Sunday night. And that front stays right on top of us for Monday and Tuesday. That will produce several rounds of rain and thunderstorms from time to time both days, and a few showers could linger into Wednesday.
After that, the front should move out of our lives bringing back a drier weather pattern.
