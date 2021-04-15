Manatee birth surprises, delights crowd at Siesta Harbor

Mote researchers are actually familiar with the new mom, said Staff Biologist Jennifer Johnson “We first documented this manatee, U2494, in January 2005 at Lee County Manatee Park in Fort Myers, and we had 10 total sightings of her from 2005-2019,” she said. “We’ve also documented at least three other calves with her throughout the years, making April 12th’s birth at least her fourth.”