Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause impacts some community health centers and pharmacies

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention held an emergency meeting on Wednesday to talk about the future of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine after pressing pause on its distribution. Six women in the U.S. reportedly developed blood clots, weeks after getting the shot. Now many vaccine sites and community health centers are in limbo.
“We don’t have vaccines to give them,” said Bob Patel, a pharmacist at Sun Discount Pharmacy.
It’s been days since the staff at this pharmacy located in Sarasota held its first and only Johnson and Johnson vaccine clinic.
“We only got 100 shots which we ran out in a day,” he said.
However, while waiting for the next shipment, Patel received the unexpected news, the Johnson and Johnson vaccine was getting sidelined.
“Now we don’t even know if we’ll ever get our next shipment,” he said.
The CDC and the Food and Drug Administration called for a timeout in the use of Johnson and Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine after those blood clot cases.
Meanwhile, Tidewell Hospice planned to distribute the Johnson and Johnson shots during their pop-up vaccination sites across the Suncoast. Since the announcement from the CDC and the FDA, Tidwell decided to keep its scheduled vaccination appointments.
“Tidewell has been in touch with the Florida Department of Health offices in Sarasota and Manatee counties and has replaced its supply of Johnson & Johnson vaccine with Moderna vaccine,” said Timothy Wolfrum, communications director at Tidewell Hospice in a statement. “While the clinics will go on as scheduled, with one exception, fewer people will receive the vaccine because Moderna is a two-shot vaccine.”
Here is the updated clinic schedule from Tidewell Hospice :
4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on April - 14 Bethlehem Baptist Church 1680 18th St., Sarasota
9 a.m to 1 p.m. on April 17 - St. Jude Catholic Church 3930 17th St., Sarasota
2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on April 22 - The Salvation Army 1204 14th St. W., Bradenton
4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on April 29 - Dream Center (Bayside Church) 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton
4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on May 12 - Bethlehem Baptist Church 1680 18th St., Sarasota
9 a.m-1 p.m. on May 15 - St. Jude Catholic Church 3930 17th St., Sarasota
4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on May 27 - Dream Center (Bayside Church) 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton
“Now the second clinics at the Bethlehem Baptist Church, St. Jude Catholic Church, and Dream Center locations will deliver second shots to those who attend the first clinic. There also will need to be a second clinic scheduled at The Salvation Army in Bradenton. The date and time for that clinic will be announced soon,” said Wolfrum.
But for Patel, it’s a different story.
“We applied for all three brands, the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson, but unfortunately we never got Pfizer or Moderna,” he said.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.