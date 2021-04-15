Highway Heroes: Attorney General Moody enlisting truckers in fight against human trafficking

PGT Innovations President and CEO Jeff Jackson said, “We’re honored to partner with Attorney General Moody’s office in support of their Highway Heroes program. Our PGT Innovations fleet is one of the largest in Florida, and our drivers travel over 1.8 million miles per year across the entire state to deliver our products. The Highway Heroes training will provide invaluable skills for our drivers to identify and report the signs of human trafficking. In addition, we will be including this training as part of our new hire orientation for all new employees joining our PGTI family. Our team members are incredibly proud to do our part to combat these terrible crimes and save lives.”