FDOH update shows decrease in COVID positivity rate
By ABC7 Staff | April 15, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT - Updated April 15 at 2:59 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard shows the state positivity rate dropping slightly to 6.66% on Thursday.

In the Suncoast, Manatee and Sarasota are reporting positivity rates of 5.5% and 4.84% respectively.

The state is also reporting 6,748 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 2,148,448. The state reported 74 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 34,238. An increase in the death total does not indicate that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast.

SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 84,164

SECOND DOSE: 134,053

TOTAL= 218,217

MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 61,780

SECOND DOSE: 92,177

TOTAL= 153,957

Positivity rates:

STATE: 6.66%

Manatee: 5.5%

Sarasota: 4.84%

Total New deaths: 74

Total Florida Cases: 2,148,448

Total New Cases since yesterday is: 6,748

TOTAL NUMBER OF DEATHS: 34,238

TOTAL TESTED YESTERDAY: 101,372

Manatee: DOH reports:

Total cases: 36,505

Total New cases since yesterday: 142

New deaths: 0

Total deaths in Manatee: 646

Total hospitalizations:1,454

New Hospitalizations: 2

Total people tested YESTERDAY: 2,582

Sarasota: DOH reports:

Total cases: 30,986

Total New cases since yesterday: 132

New deaths: 0

Total deaths in Sarasota: 804

Total hospitalizations: 1,320

New Hospitalizations: 3

Total people tested yesterday: 2,729

COUNTY REPORT: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/cases-monitoring-and-pui-information/county-report/county_reports_latest.pdf

DASHBOARD: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/96dd742462124fa0b38ddedb9b25e429

VACCINE REPORT: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/vaccine-county/vaccine_county_report_latest.pdf

