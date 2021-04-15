FDOH update shows decrease in COVID positivity rate

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard shows the state positivity rate dropping slightly to 6.66% on Thursday.
In the Suncoast, Manatee and Sarasota are reporting positivity rates of 5.5% and 4.84% respectively.
The state is also reporting 6,748 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 2,148,448. The state reported 74 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 34,238. An increase in the death total does not indicate that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast.
SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 84,164
SECOND DOSE: 134,053
TOTAL= 218,217
MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 61,780
SECOND DOSE: 92,177
TOTAL= 153,957
Positivity rates:
STATE: 6.66%
Manatee: 5.5%
Sarasota: 4.84%
FLORIDA POSITIVITY RATE: 6.66%
Total New deaths: 74
Total Florida Cases: 2,148,448
Total New Cases since yesterday is: 6,748
TOTAL NUMBER OF DEATHS: 34,238
TOTAL TESTED YESTERDAY: 101,372
Manatee: DOH reports:
Total cases: 36,505
Total New cases since yesterday: 142
New deaths: 0
Total deaths in Manatee: 646
Total hospitalizations:1,454
New Hospitalizations: 2
Total people tested YESTERDAY: 2,582
Sarasota: DOH reports:
Total cases: 30,986
Total New cases since yesterday: 132
New deaths: 0
Total deaths in Sarasota: 804
Total hospitalizations: 1,320
New Hospitalizations: 3
Total people tested yesterday: 2,729
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.