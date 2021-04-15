Capitol Watch: April 15, 2021

PROTEST BILL TEED UP IN SENATE: The Senate will hold a floor session and could give final approval to a controversial bill (HB 1) that Republicans argue is needed to crack down on violent protests. The bill would create a host of new crimes and enhance riot-related penalties. Gov. Ron DeSantis began floating the idea for the legislation last year after protests throughout the country sparked by the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis Black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes. The Republican-controlled House passed the bill March 26 in a party-line vote, with Black lawmakers arguing the measure poses a threat to civil disobedience and that it wouldn’t be applied equally to Black and white protesters. (5 p.m., Senate chamber, the Capitol.)