Capitol Watch: April 15, 2021

TALLAHASSEE (News Service of Florida) - Here’s what’s on tap in the Capitol today.
UNEMPLOYMENT CHANGES EYED: The Senate Appropriations Committee will take up a wide range of bills, including a measure (SB 1948), filed by Sen. Aaron Bean, R-Fernandina Beach, that would require upgrading the state unemployment compensation system. The proposal comes after massive problems last year with the CONNECT online unemployment system at the Department of Economic Opportunity. (9 a.m., 412 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
SCHOOL BOARD TERM LIMITS PROPOSED: The House Education & Employment Committee will consider a proposed constitutional amendment (HJR 1461), sponsored by Rep. Sam Garrison, R-Fleming Island, that would place eight-year term limits on county school board members. (9 a.m., Morris Hall, House Office Building, the Capitol.)
CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS TARGETED: The House Judiciary Committee will consider a proposal (HJR 61), filed by Rep. Rick Roth, R-West Palm Beach, that would require approval from two-thirds of voters for constitutional amendments to pass. Currently, proposed constitutional amendments require approval from 60 percent of voters to pass. If approved by lawmakers, Roth’s proposal would go on the 2022 ballot because it seeks to change the Constitution. (9 a.m., 404 House Office Building, the Capitol.)
IMPACT FEES EYED: The House State Affairs Committee will take up a bill (HB 337), filed by Rep. Nick DiCeglie, R-Indian Rocks Beach, that would place additional restrictions on local impact fees. (9 a.m., 212 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
MEDICAL MALPRACTICE CHANGE WEIGHED: The House is scheduled to take up dozens of bills during a floor session, including a proposal (HB 651), filed by Rep. Spencer Roach, R-North Fort Myers, that would allow parents of adult children to recover damages for mental pain and suffering in medical-malpractice wrongful death lawsuits. (2 p.m., House chamber, the Capitol.)
SENATE DEMOCRATS HUDDLE: The Senate Democratic caucus will meet in advance of a floor session. (4:30 p.m., 228 Senate Office Building, the Capitol. Public access at https://flsenate.zoom.us/j/9165394846?pwd=STZscXo3UVBaeVE5ZUJ2MXpBWTBwdz09#success. Meeting ID: 9165394846. Passcode: 410275)
PROTEST BILL TEED UP IN SENATE: The Senate will hold a floor session and could give final approval to a controversial bill (HB 1) that Republicans argue is needed to crack down on violent protests. The bill would create a host of new crimes and enhance riot-related penalties. Gov. Ron DeSantis began floating the idea for the legislation last year after protests throughout the country sparked by the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis Black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes. The Republican-controlled House passed the bill March 26 in a party-line vote, with Black lawmakers arguing the measure poses a threat to civil disobedience and that it wouldn’t be applied equally to Black and white protesters. (5 p.m., Senate chamber, the Capitol.)
SENATE SPECIAL ORDER SET: The Special Order Calendar Group will approve a special-order calendar, which will list bills to be heard on the Senate floor. (15 minutes after the Senate floor session, 301 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)
HOUSE SPECIAL ORDER SET: The House Rules Committee will set a special-order calendar, which will list bills to be heard on the House floor Tuesday. (15 minutes after the House floor session, 404 House Office Building, the Capitol.)
Also:
PHARMACY BOARD MEETS: The Florida Board of Pharmacy will meet. (8 a.m. Call-in number: 1-888-585-9008. Code: 599196982)
HUMAN TRAFFICKING TARGETED: Attorney General Ashley Moody will hold a news conference about the expansion of a program to curb human trafficking. (10 a.m., PGT Custom Windows & Doors, 1070 Technology Dr., North Venice.)
CAREERSOURCE HOLDS OPEN HOUSE: CareerSource Florida will hold an open house to discuss resources available to businesses and job seekers. (10 a.m., CareerSource Capital Region, 2601 Blair Stone Road, Building C, #200, Tallahassee.)
DEFENSE ISSUES DISCUSSED: The Florida Defense Support Task Force will hold an online meeting. (10:30 a.m. https://zoom.us/j/8502986640?pwd=bXBFRGdhMTRNbmZmT0J5Q0Jwc2xWQT09)
SUPREME COURT RELEASES OPINIONS: The Florida Supreme Court is scheduled to release its weekly opinions. (11 a.m.)
UNF TRUSTEES MEET: The University of North Florida Board of Trustees will hold an online meeting. (11 a.m. https://unf.zoom.us/j/92754524901. Call-in number: 1-301-715-8592. Code: 92754524901)
CRIMES AGAINST SENIORS AT ISSUE: Attorney General Ashley Moody will hold a news conference in Collier County to discuss a “Seniors vs. Crime” annual report. (2 p.m., Leila B. Canant Professional Development Center, 615 Third Ave. South, Naples.)
FAMU TRUSTEES MEET: The Florida A&M University Board of Trustees will meet after holding a construction oversight meeting. (Construction oversight at 2 p.m., with board meeting at 3 p.m. https://famu.zoom.us/j/95126207870?pwd=TDlPV05QSUVaSTI3dnVuVEdJd096UT09. Webinar ID: 95126207870. Passcode: 515573)
