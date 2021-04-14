Warm and dry Wednesday (but a change is coming!)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have another warm and dry day Wednesday, but a few more high-level clouds may keep us a few degrees shy of Tuesday’s toasty 88 degrees!
Then temps settle back into the low 80s, more typical of mid-April. We’re tracking a couple of cold fronts that will approach and get stuck in Florida over the next several days. That sets up a slight chance for a few afternoon showers through Saturday.
One of these fronts holds across the Suncoast late Sunday, all the way through Tuesday, and that sets up a much better chance for showers and thunderstorms Sunday night and into the beginning of next week. Right now it looks like the front could move out later next week. But the umbrella could come in handy soon.
