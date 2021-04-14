A slight risk for rain later this week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Beautiful weather expected to continue on Wednesday as high pressure keeps skies generally sunny throughout much of the day. A frontal boundary will drift our way late Thursday which will bring a very small chance for some late day rain. That rain chance is very small at 20%.
Now this front will will slide through the area on Friday and then drift back north as a warm front on Saturday. With this old frontal boundary waffling through the area we can expect a scattered shower or two mainly in the late afternoon and early evening from Friday through Sunday.
Sunday night a cold front starts to encroach from the northwest and will bring mostly cloudy skies with a much better chance for more concentrated rain late Sunday through Monday.
For Wednesday look for some patchy fog around sunrise burning off quickly by 9 a.m., and then look for mostly sunny skies with a high of 86 degrees away from the beaches and low 80s right on the water. With a water temperature of 77 degrees and a slight sea breeze developing in the early afternoon, high temperatures will be around 80 degrees.
Thursday calls for partly cloudy skies and a high of 82 degrees, which is close to the average high for this time of year. With a cold front approaching we can expect only a 20% chance for a stray shower during the late afternoon and early evening.
Look for partly cloudy skies overnight on Thursday with a 30% chance for rain and lows in the mid-to-upper 60s.
Friday look for partly cloudy skies with a high around 80 and winds out of the north-northeast at 5-10 mph. The rain chance for Friday stands at 30% for mainly a few scattered afternoon storms inland.
Saturday looks good with partly cloudy skies and a slight chance for a late day shower with a high of 82 degrees.
Sunday still looking OK right now with some increase in cloudiness late in the day along with a 40% chance for some late day rain. Monday looks wet with showers and thunderstorms likely and some of those could be strong.
For boaters look for winds out of the southeast turning to the southwest at 10 knots and seas running 2 feet with a light chop on the waters.
