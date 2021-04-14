Sea turtle nesting season means lights out near the beach

Sarasota County beaches play host to the largest population of nesting sea turtles on the Florida’s Gulf Coast from May 1 through Oct. 31. Averaging over 200 sea turtle nests per mile along Sarasota County’s coastline, only one out of every 1,000 hatchlings survive to adulthood. Most die from predators, and the exhaustion and starvation caused by disorienting bright, artificial lights.