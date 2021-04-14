School District of Manatee County announces administrative changes for 2021-2022 school year

Greg Sander has been named the new principal at Prine Elementary School, following the retirement of the current principal, Dr. Lynne Menard. Sander has served as the principal at Sea Breeze Elementary School since July of 2015. He was previously the assistant principal at the former Wakeland Elementary School from 2013 to 2015. He was also the assistant principal at the former Orange Ridge-Bullock Elementary School from 2010 to 2013.