School District of Manatee County announces administrative changes for 2021-2022 school year

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The School District of Manatee County announced administration changes for the 2021-2022 school year on Wednesday.
Mike Masiello has been named the new principal at Anna Maria Elementary School, following the retirement of the current principal, Jackie Featherston. Masiello has been the principal at Ballard Elementary since July of 2016. He was also the assistant principal of Bayshore Elementary from 2012 to 2016. He has worked with Manatee schools since 1996.
Featherston has served the district since 1979 and spent the last six years as principal at Anna Maria Elementary School.
Rudy Keezer has been named the new principal at Ballard Elementary School, replacing Masiello, pending approval from the school board. Keezer has served as the assistant principal at Ballard Elementary since July of 2018. He also served as a curriculum specialist for Manatee schools in 2017.
Mario Mendoza has been named the district’s new Migrant Education coordinator. Mendoza has served as the principal at Bashaw Elementary School since July of 2019. He also served as principal at the former Wakeland Elementary School from 2012 to 2019. He was also the assistant principal at Bayshore Elementary from 2011 to 2012.
James Dougherty has been named the new principal at Bashaw Elementary School pending the approval of the school board. Dougherty has served as the assistant principal of Palm View K-8, formerly known as Palm View Elementary, since July of 2017. He also served as a student support specialist at Rogers Garden-Bullock Elementary from 2014 to 2017. He has worked with Manatee schools since 2008.
Greg Sander has been named the new principal at Prine Elementary School, following the retirement of the current principal, Dr. Lynne Menard. Sander has served as the principal at Sea Breeze Elementary School since July of 2015. He was previously the assistant principal at the former Wakeland Elementary School from 2013 to 2015. He was also the assistant principal at the former Orange Ridge-Bullock Elementary School from 2010 to 2013.
Menard has served the school district since 1993, including the last five years as principal at Prine Elementary School.
Dr. Tami VanOverbeke has been named the new principal of Sea Breeze Elementary School. VanOverbeke has served as the principal at Manatee Elementary School since 2017. She led at Manatee Elementary when “A Community Partnership School” was launched in 2019, with partners including Children’s Home Society of Florida, USF Sarasota-Manatee, and MCR Health.
Lourdes Gonzalez has been named the new principal of Manatee Elementary School. Gonzalez has served as the district’s director of Secondary Curriculum and Instruction since February of 2020. She previously served as the director of School Improvement.
The position of director of Secondary Curriculum and Instruction will be filled at a later date.
David Underhill has been named the district’s new Drop-Out Prevention coordinator, following the retirement of Mike McCann. Underhill has served as principal of Manatee High School since July of 2017. He previously served as principal of Bayshore High from 2000 to 2017.
McCann has served the school district since 1991, including the last 25 years in Drop-Out Prevention.
Sharon Scarbrough has been named the new principal of Manatee High School. Scarbrough has served as principal of Braden River High since July of 2017. She previously served as principal of Sugg Middle and Haile Middle from 2009 to 2017. She served as the assistant principal of Haile Middle and Buffalo Creek Middle from 2004 to 2009. She has worked with Manatee schools since 1995.
Carl Auckerman has been named the new principal of Braden River High School. Auckerman has served as principal of Palmetto High since July of 2016. He previously served as principal of Johnson Middle from 2013 to 2016, principal at former Central High from 2010 to 2013, and assistant principal of Southeast High, Palmetto High, and Bayshore High from 2002 to 2010. He has worked with Manatee schools since 1998.
The principal position at Palmetto High will be filled at a later date.
“We have an outstanding team of professional educators leading our schools and school support departments,” said Superintendent Cynthia Saunders in announcing the moves. “While it is sad to say goodbye to dedicated educators like Jackie Featherston, Dr. Lynn Menard, and Mike McCann - who contributed a combined 100 years of service to our school district - we are excited about the opportunities that lay before us as we move forward together.”
The new positions are scheduled to start on July 1.
