North Port Police arrest suspected drug trafficker

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A traffic stop in North Port Tuesday ended in the arrest of a suspected drug trafficker and the seizure of a significant amount of Fentanyl, police said.
A North Port Police officer traveling north in an unmarked vehicle on Pan American Boulevard shortly before noon Tuesday observed a black Nissan Altima with dark tinted windows that appeared to be speeding. According to the arrest report, after confirming the Nissan’s speed with radar, the officer pulled the car over near the intersection of Glenallen Boulevard and Spring Haven Drive.
Through the rear window, the officer observed a passenger moving “tenaciously,” along the center console and floor.
The officer ordered the driver, Jeffery Smith, and the passenger, Jonathan King, out of the car in order to search the vehicle. Upon looking under the passenger seat, the officer found a glass pipe with residue inside, which a field test revealed to be methamphetamine, the report said.
When King and the vehicle were searched, officers found more than 20 ziplock baggies containing brown and white powder totaling 5.65 grams, which tested positive for amphetamine or Fentanyl. King also had $655 in cash and a syringe on his person, the report said.
King, 35, of Port Charlotte, was arrested and charged with trafficking in Fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Smith was issued a written warning for speeding and was released.
