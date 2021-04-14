North Port man dies in one-vehicle crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 28-year-old North Port man was killed when the truck he was driving overturned in Charlotte County Tuesday evening, police say.
According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, the truck was heading south shortly before 6 p.m., on Burnt Store Road near Vincent Avenue. The truck left the roadway two separate times before overturning. The truck hit a traffic sign and came to rest on the shoulder of the road.
The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the truck and died at the scene, the FHP said.
