North Port man dies in one-vehicle crash
A pickup truck overturned Tuesday in Charlotte County, killing the driver. (Source: Florida Highway Patrol)
By ABC7 Staff | April 14, 2021 at 9:31 AM EDT - Updated April 14 at 9:31 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 28-year-old North Port man was killed when the truck he was driving overturned in Charlotte County Tuesday evening, police say.

According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, the truck was heading south shortly before 6 p.m., on Burnt Store Road near Vincent Avenue. The truck left the roadway two separate times before overturning. The truck hit a traffic sign and came to rest on the shoulder of the road.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the truck and died at the scene, the FHP said.

