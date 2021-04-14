Frontal boundary brings slight risk of showers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The weather is looking good once again for Thursday with just a small increase in cloudiness as a frontal boundary makes it to N. Central Florida. This front will sag southward on Friday and bring only a 20% chance for an isolated shower or two with a few clouds at times.
A stronger storm system will develop over the deep south over the weekend and will swing a cold front our way late Sunday and this front will get hung up over Central Florida on Monday and Tuesday with a series of disturbances moving along the old front which will bring showers and thunderstorms from late Sunday through Tuesday.
Right now some of the long range forecast models are suggesting over an inch of rain for most areas over the two day period next week.
So for Thursday look for mostly sunny skies on Thursday morning followed by a slight increase in some high cloudiness by the afternoon. The high on Thursday will be in the low 80′s for the coast and mid to upper 80′s well inland. It will feel a little warmer inland with higher humidity on a SE wind. Speaking of winds they will be up by the afternoon blowing at 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph later in the day.
Friday the front will still be near our area so expect partly cloudy skies on Friday afternoon with a small chance for a scattered shower or two as the front starts to move northward as a warm front. The high on Friday will be in the low to mid 80′s once again. The rain chance is at 20% for some scattered showers.
Saturday expect partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance for a shower or two mainly inland with breezy conditions expected. The high on Saturday will be warm in the mid 80′s with near 90 degree readings well inland. It will feel warmer with higher humidity coming in on a south to southeast wind at 15 mph.
Sunday we will see increasing cloudiness with a 40% chance for late day showers along with an isolated thunderstorm. We should see variable cloudiness by the afternoon. The high on Sunday in the mid 80′s.
Monday looks wet. We will have mostly cloudy skies with a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms throughout much of the day. The high will be near 80 which is a couple of degrees below average due to the increased cloud cover.
Tuesday look just as cloudy along with a 60% chance for storms as a disturbance moves along an old frontal boundary. The high on Tuesday around 80 with not much sunshine in the forecast.
For boaters on Thursday expect winds out of the SW at 10-15 kts. and seas running 2 feet and a light chop develops to a moderate chop by the afternoon.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.