FDOH update shows decrease in COVID positivity rate
By ABC7 Staff | April 14, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT - Updated April 14 at 3:13 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard shows the state positivity rate dropping slightly to 7.44% on Wednesday, down from 8.16% yesterday.

In the Suncoast, Manatee and Sarasota are reporting positivity rates of 9.26% and 7.22% respectively.

The state is also reporting 6,721 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 2,141,686. The state reported 44 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 34,164. An increase in the death total does not indicate that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast.

SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 84,907

SECOND DOSE: 130,721

TOTAL= 215,628

MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 61,004

SECOND DOSE: 90,239

TOTAL= 151,243

Positivity rates:

STATE: 7.44%

Manatee: 9.26%

Sarasota: 7.22%

FLORIDA POSITIVITY RATE: 7.44%

Total New deaths: 44

Total Florida Cases: 2,141,686

Total New Cases since yesterday is: 6,721

TOTAL NUMBER OF DEATHS: 34,164

TOTAL TESTED YESTERDAY: 90,357

Manatee: DOH reports:

Total cases: 36,362

Total New cases since yesterday: 164

New deaths: 1

Total deaths in Manatee: 646

Total hospitalizations:1,452

New Hospitalizations: 2

Total people tested YESTERDAY: 1,771

Sarasota: DOH reports:

Total cases: 30,849

Total New cases since yesterday: 130

New deaths: 0

Total deaths in Sarasota: 804

Total hospitalizations: 1,317

New Hospitalizations: 2

Total people tested yesterday: 1,800

COUNTY REPORT: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/cases-monitoring-and-pui-information/county-report/county_reports_latest.pdf

DASHBOARD: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/96dd742462124fa0b38ddedb9b25e429

VACCINE REPORT: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/vaccine-county/vaccine_county_report_latest.pdf

