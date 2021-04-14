FDOH update shows decrease in COVID positivity rate

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard shows the state positivity rate dropping slightly to 7.44% on Wednesday, down from 8.16% yesterday.
In the Suncoast, Manatee and Sarasota are reporting positivity rates of 9.26% and 7.22% respectively.
The state is also reporting 6,721 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 2,141,686. The state reported 44 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 34,164. An increase in the death total does not indicate that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast.
SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 84,907
SECOND DOSE: 130,721
TOTAL= 215,628
MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 61,004
SECOND DOSE: 90,239
TOTAL= 151,243
Positivity rates:
STATE: 7.44%
Manatee: 9.26%
Sarasota: 7.22%
FLORIDA POSITIVITY RATE: 7.44%
Total New deaths: 44
Total Florida Cases: 2,141,686
Total New Cases since yesterday is: 6,721
TOTAL NUMBER OF DEATHS: 34,164
TOTAL TESTED YESTERDAY: 90,357
Manatee: DOH reports:
Total cases: 36,362
Total New cases since yesterday: 164
New deaths: 1
Total deaths in Manatee: 646
Total hospitalizations:1,452
New Hospitalizations: 2
Total people tested YESTERDAY: 1,771
Sarasota: DOH reports:
Total cases: 30,849
Total New cases since yesterday: 130
New deaths: 0
Total deaths in Sarasota: 804
Total hospitalizations: 1,317
New Hospitalizations: 2
Total people tested yesterday: 1,800
