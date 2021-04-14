FDLE issues missing child alert for girl, 13

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a 13-year-old girl in Tallahassee. According to FDLE, Nevaeh Kenyon was last seen in the area of the 6000 block of Wessex Court in Northeast Tallahassee on Tuesday.
She’s described as a 5-foot-5-inch white female with brown hair and brown eyes and weighing 130 pounds.
She was last seen wearing tennis shoes and her hair up in a ponytail or bun. Nevaeh wears glasses and has her ears pierced. FDLE says she might also have a small pink backpack with her.
If you see Nevaeh, call 911 immediately.
