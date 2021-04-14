Charlotte County teen charged after arson in school bathroom

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A juvenile was arrested after he allegedly set fire to the boy’s bathroom at Lemon Bay High School Tuesday.
Thick black smoke poured through the hallways, but students were safely led out of school April 13, when the fire alarm was set off by the small fire.
The school resource officer alerted dispatchers to the fire who sent the Englewood Fire Department and additional deputies to the scene.
After the fire was safely extinguished and the smoke cleared, students were allowed to reenter the building and resume learning. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit and the State Fire Marshall took over the scene.
Video surveillance assisted in the arrest of a Lemon Bay High School student whose name will be withheld due to age. The juvenile faces two charges to include arson of a dwelling or structure where people are present and interfering with administration of an education institution.
