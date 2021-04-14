Capitol Watch: April 14, 2021

HOUSE TO VOTE ON TRANSGENDER ATHLETE BAN: The House will hold a floor session and is expected to vote on a bill (HB 1475), sponsored by Rep. Kaylee Tuck, R-Lake Placid, that would ban transgender females from taking part in girls’ or women’s high-school and college sports. Dubbed the “Fairness In Women’s Sports Act,” the proposal would make participation in athletics contingent on determining a student’s “biological sex,” a disputed term that refers to the sex assigned at birth. Tuck has said “inherent, biological differences between men and women” give males an edge in sporting events. But opponents have argued there is no need for the bill and that it could endanger teenagers and young adults who are already vulnerable to bullying and abuse. (2 p.m., House chamber, the Capitol.)