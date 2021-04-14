Bradenton man charged with robbing local bank

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says they have made an arrest in the April 9 bank robbery of the Ameris Bank in Bradenton.
Vincent Mclntosh, 26, of Bradenton is being charged with Bank Robbery after allegedly walking into Ameris Bank on Cortez Rd and asking for $10,000.
According to the police report, Mclntosh entered the bank around 10:55 a.m., on April 9 and walked up to a teller handing a note that read “I want 10,000 cash. No die (sic) pack. No bull****. Now.” The bank teller complied and handed over around $5,500 in cash.
While the teller was getting the money they handed over a stack of $20 bills that were part of the silent alarm system. This prompted police to respond within minutes. By the time authorities got there, Mclntosh has already left. Police began canvassing the area and learned that Mclntosh lived within five minutes of the bank and people in the area had seen him walking around. One witness gave the police Mclntosh’s first name.
When police arrived at Mclntosh’s suspected residence a woman outside informed law enforcement that she lived at the residence with her son Vincent. The women let police enter the house and talk with Vincent where they found stacks of money in his pockets wrapped in bands that said Ameris Bank. Police placed Mclntosh under arrest and he was transported to the Manatee County Jail.
