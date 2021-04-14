Bradenton city buildings to reopen to the public April 19

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The city of Bradenton said in a statement today that the city buildings will reopen on Monday, April 19.
City Hall, Bradenton Police Department, Fire Department, and the Public Works annex will all open to the public after having closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the buildings have been closed, city staff has worked to maintain all city services and continued to serve the public though this difficult time.
City officials say that they feel the buildings can be safely reopened to the public but are going to be requiring masks inside all city buildings.
“We want to remain careful, but we believe we can achieve a safe physical environment in which citizens can conduct their city business,” Brown said.
