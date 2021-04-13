Sarasota Police trying to find owner of injured dog

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are trying to find the owner of a dog they believe had a litter of puppies and was then hit by a car.
On Monday evening about 8:30 p.m., Sarasota Police Department officers were called to the 1900 block of Central Avenue, for a dog that was allegedly hit by a vehicle. The dog is dark brown in color with white on her chest. She had a pink collar with no name plate or owner/contact information.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services responded to the scene and scanned the dog but a chip scan came back negative. Witnesses on the scene said someone in a white pickup truck allegedly hit the dog and left the area.
Multiple officers canvassed the area and spoke with homeowners to see if they were familiar with the dog; however, no leads have surfaced. The dog was taken into the care of Sarasota County Animal Services.
Animal Services determined the dog most likely had puppies just prior to being hit.
If anyone has any information, please contact Officer Lynn at 941-248-6102 or Sarasota County Animal Services Officer Gorislavets at 941-861-9500.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.