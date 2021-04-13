Publix suspends the administering of J&J vaccine

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Publix is following the direction of federal agencies by suspending the administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
This decision comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration put out a joint statement asking to put a pause on the J&J vaccine due to some recipients of the vaccine getting blood clots. While the issue with the vaccine is rare, both the FDA and CDC will be reviewing these cases and determine if and when the vaccine can be distributed again.
According to the statement, while a rare side effect, individuals who have received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine should contact their health care provider if they develop a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination.
Florida residents can still sign up on the Publix website for the Moderna two-shot vaccine.
