Mote’s 35th Annual Race for the Turtles goes virtual

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Registration is now open for Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium’s 35th Annual Run for the Turtles.
The virtual race to support sea turtle conservation and research is open until June 30th. Every registration comes with a special 35th annual Run t-shirt. Registration is $35, and $25 for ages 13 & under. You can register here!
Every run for the Turtles registration supports Mote’s Sea Turtle Conservation & Research Program (STCRP), which has monitored, studied and helped protect sea turtles along 35 miles of southwest Florida nesting beaches since 1982.
Sea turtle nesting season along the southwest coast of Florida begins May 1, but Mote’s STCRP starts their daily patrols on April 15. These daily patrols help inform statewide nesting trends. Sarasota County hosts the highest density of loggerhead nests in the Gulf of Mexico.
