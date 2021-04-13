First Alert Weather: Dry and sunny for several days before rain chances return

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Drier air moved in yesterday and morning lows, under clear skies, start the day a bit cooler. It will not last.
I expect full sunshine today and wind that shifts east. An east wind tends to warm the Suncoast as the air heated over inland locations is transported to our coast. Additionally, full sunshine and higher sun angles will aid in boosting our highs to the low-to-mid-80s along the coast and upper 80s inland. This trend for warmer and sunnier weather will last for three or four days.
At the end of the work week, a front will sink south into Florida and stall. It will act as a conduit for packets of energy to stream across Florida and the Deep South. This will enhance our rain chances, especially for the second half of the weekend and the start of the next work week.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.