FDOH update shows slight increase in COVID positivity rate

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard shows the state positivity rate continuing to fluctuate, rising slightly to 8.16% on Tuesday.
In the Suncoast, Manatee and Sarasota are reporting positivity rates of 8.73% and 7.03% respectively.
The state is also reporting 9,130 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 2,134,914. The state reported 64 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 34,120. An increase in the death total does not indicate that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast.
SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 86,914
SECOND DOSE: 125,904
TOTAL= 212,818
MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 60,705
SECOND DOSE: 87,691
TOTAL= 148,396
Positivity rates:
STATE: 8.16%
Manatee: 8.73%
Sarasota: 7.03%
FLORIDA POSITIVITY RATE: 8.16%
Total New deaths: 64
Total Florida Cases: 2,134,914
Total New Cases since yesterday is: 9,130
TOTAL NUMBER OF DEATHS: 34,120
TOTAL TESTED YESTERDAY: 111,942
Manatee: DOH reports:
Total cases: 36,195
Total New cases since yesterday: 157
New deaths: 0
Total deaths in Manatee: 645
Total hospitalizations:1,450
New Hospitalizations: 3
Total people tested YESTERDAY: 1,799
Sarasota: DOH reports:
Total cases: 30,720
Total New cases since yesterday: 132
New deaths: 4
Total deaths in Sarasota: 804
Total hospitalizations: 1,315
New Hospitalizations: 2
Total people tested yesterday: 1,877
