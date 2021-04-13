FDOH update shows slight increase in COVID positivity rate

By ABC7 Staff | April 13, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT - Updated April 13 at 3:02 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard shows the state positivity rate continuing to fluctuate, rising slightly to 8.16% on Tuesday.

In the Suncoast, Manatee and Sarasota are reporting positivity rates of 8.73% and 7.03% respectively.

The state is also reporting 9,130 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 2,134,914. The state reported 64 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 34,120. An increase in the death total does not indicate that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast.

SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 86,914

SECOND DOSE: 125,904

TOTAL= 212,818

MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 60,705

SECOND DOSE: 87,691

TOTAL= 148,396

Positivity rates:

STATE: 8.16%

Manatee: 8.73%

Sarasota: 7.03%

FLORIDA POSITIVITY RATE: 8.16%

Total New deaths: 64

Total Florida Cases: 2,134,914

Total New Cases since yesterday is: 9,130

TOTAL NUMBER OF DEATHS: 34,120

TOTAL TESTED YESTERDAY: 111,942

Manatee: DOH reports:

Total cases: 36,195

Total New cases since yesterday: 157

New deaths: 0

Total deaths in Manatee: 645

Total hospitalizations:1,450

New Hospitalizations: 3

Total people tested YESTERDAY: 1,799

Sarasota: DOH reports:

Total cases: 30,720

Total New cases since yesterday: 132

New deaths: 4

Total deaths in Sarasota: 804

Total hospitalizations: 1,315

New Hospitalizations: 2

Total people tested yesterday: 1,877

COUNTY REPORT: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/cases-monitoring-and-pui-information/county-report/county_reports_latest.pdf

DASHBOARD: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/96dd742462124fa0b38ddedb9b25e429

VACCINE REPORT: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/vaccine-county/vaccine_county_report_latest.pdf

