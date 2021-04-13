DeSantis will pause distribution of Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Florida at CDC’s recommendation

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - During a news conference in Palmetto addressing the situation at the Piney Point former phosphate plate, Gov. Ron DeSantis answered a question about concerns over the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine.
Desantis said he had taken the J&J and said his only side effect was a sore arm “for about 45 minutes.” The CDC and FDA are both recommending a “pause” in using the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.
The governor said the state will follow recommendations from the CDC and pause distribution out of an abundance of caution.
Desantis waved off concerns saying, “How many people are alive today because they had the J&J vaccine? There’s no question that it’s saved lives already. Same with the Pfizer and the Moderna.”
In the Suncoast, the Moderna two-dose is the most common vaccine being distributed by the Department of Health.
