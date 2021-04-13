DeSantis: Piney Point site will close for good; HRK to be held accountable

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis, at a news conference at the former Piney Point phosphate plant site, said Tuesday morning that the former phosphate processing site will be closed for good.
Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby said the Florida Legislature has appropriated $100 million for initial cleanup of the site, and hoped to have a fully funded plan by the end of the year.
Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Noah Valenstein said he was working to make sure “this is the last story of Piney Point and this site is closed once and for all.”
Valenstein also said the state will be holding people accountable. “Stay tuned for updates on our litigation. We look forward to making our case in court.”
He said his office will make every effort to hold folks accountable. “Everyone scratches their heads. What made sense to have HRK come in and do this a decade ago. How did that happen? The more I learn, the less I understand it,” he said. ABC7′s Daniela Hurtado was at the news conference:
Watch live:
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.