Car burglar caught napping in Venice driveway

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A North Port man found sleeping Sunday morning in the driveway of a Venice home has been tied to several car burglaries in the area, police say.
At about 8:30 a.m., Sunday, Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a man sleeping on the driveway of a home on Hudson Road, the arrest report says. They found 26-year-old Roland Reinhold Risse sleeping on the driveway. About 20 feet away, deputies found a brightly colored backpack containing items including three pair of Airpod headphones, a large quantity of change, two small flashlights, two pairs of sunglasses, a digital camera, several used scratch tickets, a checkbook, several small white pills in a baggie and a syringe.
Risse stated that he had no idea who the backpack belonged to and denied ownership. He was photographed by deputies and released from the scene.
Identifying information on some of the items in the backpack prompted deputies to canvas the area. Deputies located several vehicle burglary crime scenes between the 3900 to 4000 block of Coleman Road.
One of the burglary victims showed deputies video surveillance footage of an incident. The surveillance time, stamped at 4:40 a.m., showed what appeared to be a white male wearing a backpack with the same pattern as that found near Risse. In the video, the suspect appeared to be attempting to open the vehicle doors to two vehicles parked in the driveway. The suspect is unable to enter either vehicle then leaves the area.
Risse was found and taken in for questioning. According to the report, Risse stated he had stayed overnight the past two nights at a friend’s home on Hudson Road. He also told deputies he had taken four Xanax pills the previous Friday evening. Risse said he did not recall anything after taking the pills. When confronted with the video surveillance he did not deny being at the location.
Risse was arrested and charged with burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and first-degree petit theft.
