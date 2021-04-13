Capitol Watch: April 13, 2021

TALLAHASSEE (News Service of Florida) - Here’s what’s on tap in the Capitol today.
HOUSE TAKES UP TRANSGENDER ATHLETE BAN: The House will hold a floor session and is slated to take up a bill (HB 1475), sponsored by Rep. Kaylee Tuck, R-Lake Placid, that would ban transgender females from taking part in girls’ or women’s high-school and college sports. Dubbed the “Fairness In Women’s Sports Act,” the proposal would make participation in athletics contingent on determining a student’s “biological sex,” a disputed term that refers to the sex assigned at birth. Tuck has said “inherent, biological differences between men and women” give males an edge in sporting events. But opponents have argued there is no need for the bill and that it could endanger teenagers and young adults who are already vulnerable to bullying and abuse. (2 p.m., House chamber, the Capitol.)
PRAYER AT HIGH SCHOOL GAMES: A proposal (HB 1027), sponsored by Rep. Webster Barnaby, R-Deltona, would allow high schools to offer prayers over public-address systems before athletic championship games. The measure comes amid a long-running legal battle over a decision by the Florida High School Athletic Association in 2016 to block Cambridge Christian School of Tampa from offering a prayer over the public-address system before a football championship game at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium. (2 p.m., House chamber, the Capitol.)
PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS AT ISSUE: The Senate Agriculture, Environment and General Government Appropriations Subcommittee will consider a bill (SB 390), filed by Sen. Tom Wright, R-New Smyrna Beach, that would make changes related to oversight of pharmacy benefit managers. (2 p.m., 110 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)
LEGAL NOTICE CHANGES CONSIDERED: The Senate Criminal and Civil Justice Appropriations Subcommittee will take up a proposal (SB 402), filed by Sen. Ray Rodrigues, R-Estero, that would make changes in a requirement that local governments publish legal notices in newspapers. (2 p.m., 37 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)
‘FREE SEAT’ PROGRAM ON AGENDA: The Senate Education Appropriations Subcommittee is slated to consider a bill (SB 1672), filed by Sen. Manny Diaz Jr., R-Hialeah, that would offer free online courses at state universities to veterans, active duty military members and other people who “went another direction” instead of finishing degrees. The proposal is dubbed the “State University Free Seat Program.” (2 p.m., 412 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
Also:
DESANTIS VISITS PINEY POINT: Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference at the former Piney Point phosphate plant site, where more than 200 million gallons of polluted water have been discharged into Tampa Bay. The governor will be joined by Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Noah Valenstein; Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby; and other state legislators. (9:30 a.m., Piney Point, 13500 Scale Ave., Palmetto.
FLORIDA GULF COAST TRUSTEES MEET: The Florida Gulf Coast University Board of Trustees will meet. ( 8:30 a.m., Florida Gulf Coast University, Cohen Student Union ballroom, 10501 FGCU Blvd. South, Fort Myers. Online at https://www.fgcu.edu/about/leadership/fgcuboardoftrustees/boardcast.aspx)
USF TRUSTEES MEET: The University of South Florida Board of Trustees will meet. (8:30 a.m. Information at https://www.usf.edu/board-of-trustees/meetings/)
SUWANNEE WATER BOARD MEETS: The Suwannee River Water Management District Governing Board will meet. (9 a.m., district headquarters, 9225 County Road 49, Live Oak. Online registration at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1866408207680852239. Call-in number: 1-888-585-9008. Code: 704019452)
SPACE MARKETING: The Space Florida Marketing Committee is slated to discuss branding of Space Florida, the state’s aerospace arm.
ST. JOHNS WATER BOARD MEETS: The St. Johns River Water Management District Governing Board will meet in Brevard County. (10 a.m., Cocoa City Council chamber, 65 Stone St., Cocoa.)
JACKSONVILLE COLLEGE TRUSTEES MEET: The Florida State College at Jacksonville Board of Trustees will meet after holding a workshop. Workshop at noon, board meeting at 1 p.m., Florida State College at Jacksonville, Advanced Technology Center, 401 West State St., Jacksonville.
SUICIDE DETERRENCE DISCUSSED: The Florida First Responder Suicide Deterrence Task Force will hold an online meeting. (2 p.m. https://fsu-hipaa.zoom.us/j/92601143726. Meeting ID: 92601143726)
