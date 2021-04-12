Woman arrested for making multiple false 911 calls

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton woman was arrested Monday for making at least eight calls to 911 with no emergency, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies were dispatched to a 911 call on Jan. 5 to the Sunrise Inn, in the 600 block of 67th Street Circle East. Looking into the window of the room, they observed Robin Lynn Moynihan, 50, inside the room surrounded by several open cans of beer. According to the arrest warrant, Moynihan refused to open the door, yelling obscenities at deputies, who left the motel.
Moynihan called 911 twice more, screaming obscenities. The deputies returned, informing her that she would be charged with misuse of the 911 system if she continued. Moynihan responded with more obscenities, telling deputies she knew her rights.
The report stated that Moynihan called 911 eight times. An arrest warrant was filed and Moynihan was arrested Monday and charged with misusing 911 and resisting/obstructing an officer without violence.
