Severe storms are over for the night

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It was quite the stormy weekend along the Suncoast with damaging winds and record breaking rainfall. Sunday’s storms came in multiple waves but luckily the outflow winds raced far ahead of the storms leading to a weakening of the complex. The system primarily brought some well needed rain!
As of 10 p.m. today, the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport had picked up 1.96 inches of rain, breaking the record for rainfall on this day set back in 1959 at 1.50 inches. However, we still remain in a deficit for the year as a whole.
We may see a few more spotty showers overnight but we dry out as we head into the new week. The new week is filled with sunshine and highs in the 80s.
