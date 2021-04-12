Sarasota County to consider removing downtown SCAT station

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The downtown Sarasota SCAT station on Lemon Avenue may be disappearing if city officials have their way.
In a City Commission meeting last week, commissioners authorized a letter to be written to Sarasota County encouraging them to move the station so the property can be developed.
“The county would like to remove the bus station. I think we should support it,” said Vice Mayor Erik Arroyo. “They [county] are looking for us to give them some direction in that sense and we’ve been wanting to extend Lemon into the Rosemary District.”
Arroyo said the land could be used for many things. “It wouldn’t really create a void in the downtown area.”
Commissioner Liz Alpert agreed. “I think it should move. It’s outgrown the location, really. I think it makes a lot of sense to move it.”
Suggestions for the property have included extending the brick paving toward the Rosemary District as well as using it to built office space and parking.
The City Commission also looked at documents from the sale of the transfer station site to SCAT in 2002, which requires that the county give the city the option to buy the property if it is ever sold.
The city sold the land to the county for $491,212.
