Reminder: Vaccine registration system to cease operation today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Vaccine Registration system will no longer accept new accounts beginning at 5 p.m. today, Monday, April 12, to prepare for Sarasota’s Department of Health to transition to the next phase of administering the vaccine to the community.
Current registrants will still be able to view their accounts, and the system will continue to schedule appointment notifications through the existing list of registrants.
The health department will operate blended first-dose clinics at Sarasota Square Mall, welcoming adult walk-ups 18 and older and those with appointment confirmation until all those remaining in the registration system have been contacted for an appointment.
Those with appointment confirmation may proceed to the check-in area with ID, consent form, and proof of appointment ready. These individuals will receive a second-dose reminder notification. Walk-ups should also have their ID and consent form prepared, and will proceed to the walk-up check-in area – these individuals will not receive a second-dose notification and should plan to return to the mall 28 days later. DOH is also operating a by-appointment second-dose clinic today.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.