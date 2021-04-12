Reminder: Vaccine registration system to cease operation today

Those with appointment confirmation may proceed to the check-in area with ID, consent form, and proof of appointment ready. These individuals will receive a second-dose reminder notification. Walk-ups should also have their ID and consent form prepared, and will proceed to the walk-up check-in area – these individuals will not receive a second-dose notification and should plan to return to the mall 28 days later. DOH is also operating a by-appointment second-dose clinic today.