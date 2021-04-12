Manatee County officials say water is good to drink despite discoloration

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Utility officials have said they are aware of some discolored water coming out of taps in Parrish and Palmetto but say there’s nothing to worry about.
Manatee County officials said in a statement that although the water may be a bit discolored, it is safe to drink. Officials say that the discoloration comes from a modification in the water treatment process as portions of the treatment plant were taken offline and then reconnected.
Efforts are underway to address the discoloration by adjusting chemical balances in the water. Officials urge patience as it may take some time for the discolored water to move through the system. They do say, however, that the current water leaving the treatment center is back to normal.
In the statement, officials give no reference to the possibility of discoloration being due to the Piney Point leak.
Manatee County utility customers will receive a notification if and where there are any safety concerns with the water, and if they are in a boil water notice.
If MCU customers have questions or concerns about water quality they are urged to call customer service at 941-792-8811.
